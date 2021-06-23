Fire at East Side home causes heat damage to 2 neighboring properties, authorities say

A fire Tuesday caused significant damage to an East Side home and heat damage to two neighboring properties, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 2500 block of East Dayton Street at 4:59 p.m. Tuesday and while they drove there they could see black smoke rising from the area from several blocks away, Fire Department spokesman Cynthia Schuster said in a report.

When they arrived at 5:06 p.m., they found heavy fire on one side of the house and began attacking it, while searching the house and finding no people or pets inside, Schuster said.

Fire crews also found high heat and more fire inside, including in the attic, attacked it and the fire was declared out around 5:30 p.m., Schuster said.

The blaze caused significant damage — no dollar estimate was available — to the home, and heat damage to two neighboring properties, Schuster said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation on Wednesday, Schuster said.

