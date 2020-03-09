You are the owner of this article.
Fire at duplex being built on South Side was accidental, authorities say

Madison fire truck tight crop
CNI Photo Archive

A fire Friday night at a duplex being built on the South Side was accidental, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Neighbors in the 600 block of Old Timber Pass called 911 shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday after someone ran to their door advising there was a fire at the duplex, fire department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Flames were visible as fire crews arrived and they quickly extinguished the fire, searched the structure and confirmed no one was inside, Schuster said.

Investigators believe a heater used to keep freshly-laid concrete warm was placed too close to other materials, starting the fire, Schuster said.

