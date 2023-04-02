A fire at an apartment building Friday in the town of Blooming Grove displaced three people and caused upward of $20,000 in damages, the Madison Fire Department said.

Crews responded to the report of a fire on the second floor just before 5 p.m. at the Holiday Gardens Apartments, 3522 Evan Acres Road. No one was injured in the fire, which was contained to a single unit, though two other apartments were affected by the firefighting response.

Residents of the apartment building boarded Madison Metro Transit buses for shelter at the Badger Harley Davidson as Dane County was under a tornado watch Friday evening.

The American Red Cross helped arrange hotel rooms for two of the residents who couldn’t return to their apartments, the Fire Department said.

The improper use of candles triggered the fire, according to the Fire Department.

