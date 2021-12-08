Finalist for first independent police monitor pledges to build bridges, probe police practice

He said he feels like police have gotten away from some of the community-building activities they used to engage in and asserted their training has contributed to racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

"I personally as a Black male growing up here have had some negative thoughts with law enforcement growing up here as a kid," he said in his interview with the board. "I also know that law enforcement historically has been trained to show that young Black males ages 16 to 26 are kind of public enemy number one."

Bishop said he's also had experience in his current job explaining to people who allege discrimination how the law does or doesn't apply to their cases, and he expects he'd need to provide some of the same types of education to residents about the independent monitor's office.

That willingness among people to see various sides of an issue with humility can be difficult in today's polarized environment, he said.

"I feel like we've gotten to the place where people have become experts of their own reality," he said, "and because of that nobody wants to listen to anybody, nobody wants to try to share with anybody, nobody wants to hear from anybody else anymore and people just have an opinion and want to be mad."