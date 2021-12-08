Finalist for first independent police monitor pledges to build bridges, probe police practice

The lone finalist to be the Madison's first independent police monitor pledged to build bridges with the community and between the community and law enforcement, while also making sure to look at ways police could improve their work, especially with people of color and other "marginalized" communities.
Byron Bishop, Madison's Department of Civil Rights Equal Opportunities Division manager, is the only person left for the newly created position after Tiffany Simmons, a lecturer at American University and assistant and chief of staff at the D.C. Department of Corrections, dropped out of the running. Thirty people had applied for the job.
The city's Police Civilian Oversight Board — also newly created and charged with hiring the monitor — released hourlong videos of the board's interview with Bishop and one conducted by representatives from two community organizations.
Bishop, a former vice president of the city's Police and Fire Commission, said police have varied duties, from catching criminals to making "people feel good in our community about what they're doing."
"But here's the thing," he said. "The question really is how do we go about balancing all of those things that they do in all of the work that they do in making a community feel protected and feel safe about what they're doing?"
He said he feels like police have gotten away from some of the community-building activities they used to engage in and asserted their training has contributed to racial disparities in the criminal justice system.
"I personally as a Black male growing up here have had some negative thoughts with law enforcement growing up here as a kid," he said in his interview with the board. "I also know that law enforcement historically has been trained to show that young Black males ages 16 to 26 are kind of public enemy number one."
Bishop said he's also had experience in his current job explaining to people who allege discrimination how the law does or doesn't apply to their cases, and he expects he'd need to provide some of the same types of education to residents about the independent monitor's office.
That willingness among people to see various sides of an issue with humility can be difficult in today's polarized environment, he said.
"I feel like we've gotten to the place where people have become experts of their own reality," he said, "and because of that nobody wants to listen to anybody, nobody wants to try to share with anybody, nobody wants to hear from anybody else anymore and people just have an opinion and want to be mad."
In a separate interview with NAACP of Dane County and the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, Bishop seconded a recommendation from a prior city committee to reconsider the role of patrol officers, saying too often they handle mundane incidents and abundant paperwork.
Rather than maintaining order and being the most visible, public face of local government, Bishop said officers have too much unsupervised time which causes “discretionary decision-making.”
“Truthfully, actual crime fighting here in our city is kind of rare,” Bishop said. “Here we have the lowest-paid employees with the least amount of authority, doing the most work, making the most important day-to-day decisions.”
Bishop also questioned how much oversight there is in how officers write their reports.
“Have there been any complaints against officers writing statements that are not entirely accurate or maybe just writing a false statement?" Bishop said. “Who looks into this? Who challenges this integrity? How do we know that what they say is really the way it is?”
Bishop also addressed the recent violence that has struck city schools, including a large melee outside East High School last month. Frustration with the criminal justice system has helped drive such incidents, Bishop argued, including poor examples set by adults.
“Our younger generations are expressing themselves by displaying their anger, their bitterness and their rage for this historic system of injustice they keep seeing regarding law enforcement,” Bishop said. “So they act out. They’re acting out.”
Bishop, the former chief executive officer of a security company and director at the United Way of Dane County, touted his decades of management experience, including managing a multimillion-dollar budget and supervising some 300 people when he ran APA of Madison Inc., the security company.
His time at APA, however, was not problem-free. In 2006, Madison hired APA to provide 100 guards for the city's first Freakfest Halloween celebration, but the company could only come up with 47 people, forcing the city to recruit city employees to help staff the event, The Capital Times reported at the time. The city refused to pay. The firm was also was hit with state licensing violations, had failed to pay some taxes, and was accused of not paying its workers.
Bishop did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.
The COB has said that it will decide this month whether to hire Bishop, who lists his address as Marshall, or start the search anew, and has a meeting set for Dec. 16 to deliberate the question. It has not said why Simmons dropped out and attempts by the Wisconsin State Journal in October to contact her were not successful
The City Council voted to create the board and the independent monitor position nearly three years after they were included among 146 recommendations in an exhaustive consultant's report on the Madison Police Department that deemed the department "far from 'a Department in crisis'" whose use of force was "limited in volume and primarily minor in nature."
But activists pointed to a string of seven fatal police shootings between 2012 and 2016 in which the officers involved were cleared of any wrongdoing, but the city paid $5.65 million in settlements in two of the killings, and a jury in 2017 determined officers had violated the civil rights of one of the victims, 26-year-old Ashley DiPiazza, and awarded the family $7 million.
The monitor will be able to conduct investigations of police but neither the monitor nor the board will have the ability to hire, fire or discipline officers — powers that under state law remain with the PFC. Nor would they be entitled to participate in the official investigations of officer-involved deaths — which under state law must be conducted by outside law enforcement agencies.
The monitor position is expected to pay about $125,000 a year.
