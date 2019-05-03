The Madison Streets Division said the final collection round for spring will begin Monday.
Once this round is completed, yard waste collecting will end until fall so crews can be assigned to other duties.
Residents interested in finding out when a crew will be in a certain neighborhood can go online to the city's yard waste site http://www.cityofmadison.com/streets/yardWaste/leaf/
The online pickup schedule is updated daily, so residents are urged to check the map regularly so as not to miss the final pickup.
Yard waste can also be taken to the three drop-off sites in Madison, at 1501 W. Badger Road, 4602 Sycamore Ave. and 402 South Point Road.
The sites open at 8:30 a.m. every day and close at 4:30 p.m., with extended hours to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The Badger Road and Sycamore Avenue drop-off sites accept all types of recycled material and trash, but the South Point Road site only accepts yard waste.
City crews continue to pick up brush at curbside, so check the brush pickup site at http://www.cityofmadison.com/streets/yardWaste/Brush/ to find out when a crew will be in your neighborhood.