Madison residents who've hung on to their Christmas tree have one final chance to get the trees picked up by city crews.
The Streets Division said the final round of collecting Christmas trees will start on Tuesday, and will end around Feb. 8.
Residents should put trees at curbside by 7 a.m. Tuesday, even if it takes a few days for the tree to be taken away.
"Trees set out late may not be collected until regular brush collection begins in spring," said spokesman Bryan Johnson.
Weather, workload and crew availability might delay tree collecting at times, but trees put out by Jan. 22 will be collected.
Trees should be unadorned, so take stands, lights, ornaments and tree bags off the trees.
If a tree gets snowed in, take it out of the snow so crews can find it.
Other Christmas decorations, such as wreaths, evergreen rope, garland and boughs, should be put into the refuse cart for normal weekly pickup.
Trees can also be taken to the drop-off sites at 1501 W. Badger Road or 4602 Sycamore Ave. The sites are open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.