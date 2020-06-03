Fifth night of Downtown demonstrations begins peacefully, honors black people killed by police

Protesters asked for their fellow participants to keep the peace Wednesday night as marchers did one circle around the Capitol Square, demanding justice and police reform while chanting Floyd's name and that of Tony Robinson — an unarmed black teenager fatally shot by a Madison police officer in 2015.

The protest came hours after prosecutors in Minnesota revised charges against Derek Chauvin — the white former Minneapolis police officer who was captured on video kneeling on Floyd neck as he pleaded for help — up to second-degree homicide.

Three other fired Minneapolis police officers who were at the scene when Floyd died on May 25 were also charged for the first time with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Alexia Jones, 33, of Madison, said the fresh arrests don't mean much to her unless there are convictions. She said she has been turning out to protest to advocate for equal justice and "righteous cops."

Alan Brown, 26, who recently moved back to Madison from California, expressed similar sentiments.

"An arrest isn't a conviction," Brown said. "It's a good gesture, but how it turns out in the next several months will determine how empty or full of a gesture it was."