Fifth night of Downtown demonstrations begins peacefully, honors black people killed by police

Part remembrance and part celebration, hundreds of protesters against police violence peacefully congregated in Downtown Madison on Wednesday night for what organizers called a "kickback."
For the fifth day in a row, a crowd of people marched around Capitol Square demanding justice for the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody and other unarmed black people killed by police officers.
Compared to the destruction seen Saturday, Sunday and Monday on State Street when people broke into and looted stories after peaceful protests had wrapped up those days, Wednesday night's gathering took on the tone of a solemn block party.
A flower bed at the steps of the Capitol was circled with candles, pictures of black people who died in police custody and flowers. An open mic gave people a chance to perform spoken word or rap. Hot dogs seared over two small charcoal grills.
Jada Sayles, who helped organize Wednesday's protest, said the idea was to lift up people's spirits by celebrating black culture and remembering African Americans killed by police.
"Tonight we're just hoping to have a peaceful protest," said Sayles, who is a junior at Dillard University in New Orleans and plans to go to law school. "We're just here to enjoy being black."
The gathering follows days in which protesters slowed down traffic on the Beltline, blocked a busy intersection on John Nolen Drive for hours and marched around the Capitol — but also included groups of people breaking into businesses and looting stores.
Protesters asked for their fellow participants to keep the peace Wednesday night as marchers did one circle around the Capitol Square, demanding justice and police reform while chanting Floyd's name and that of Tony Robinson — an unarmed black teenager fatally shot by a Madison police officer in 2015.
The protest came hours after prosecutors in Minnesota revised charges against Derek Chauvin — the white former Minneapolis police officer who was captured on video kneeling on Floyd neck as he pleaded for help — up to second-degree homicide.
Three other fired Minneapolis police officers who were at the scene when Floyd died on May 25 were also charged for the first time with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Alexia Jones, 33, of Madison, said the fresh arrests don't mean much to her unless there are convictions. She said she has been turning out to protest to advocate for equal justice and "righteous cops."
Alan Brown, 26, who recently moved back to Madison from California, expressed similar sentiments.
"An arrest isn't a conviction," Brown said. "It's a good gesture, but how it turns out in the next several months will determine how empty or full of a gesture it was."
By 10 p.m., there were no police officers visible near the protest or around Capitol Square. Previous demonstrations have gone on despite a curfew Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway put in effect.
But a deadlocked vote by the City Council late Tuesday meant Wednesday's protest wasn't under a previously planned 9:30 p.m. curfew.
An eight-minute moment of silence — about as long as Floyd's neck was knelt on — was held before an open mic started around 9:30 p.m.
Isabella George, of Madison, said Wednesday was the first demonstration she came to because the COVID-19 pandemic made her cautious to attend.
"I wanted to show my support," George said. "Having the protest last this long just really makes you want to be a part of it."
She said Floyd's death — and the nationwide protests against police violence and unrest it sparked — has made criminal justice reform a key issue in who she'll vote for in upcoming elections.
