Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN WISCONSIN... BLACK EARTH CREEK AT MAZOMANIE AFFECTING DANE COUNTY && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BLACK EARTH CREEK AT MAZOMANIE. * AT 2:30 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 10.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * FORECASTS ARE NOT ISSUED FOR THIS LOCATION. THIS WARNING WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL THE RIVER FALLS BELOW FLOOD STAGE. && RIVER FORECASTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR SOME BUT NOT ALL RIVER GAGING LOCATIONS. THE 7 DAY RIVER FORECAST TAKES INTO ACCOUNT PAST PRECIPITATION, SOIL MOISTURE CONDITIONS, AND PREDICTED PRECIPITATION FOR THE BASIN. PRECIPITATION IS FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS IN THE FUTURE FROM APRIL THROUGH SEPTEMBER AND FOR 48 HOURS IN THE FUTURE FROM OCTOBER THROUGH MARCH. (STAGES IN FT.) BANK- LATEST FORECAST STAGES - FLOOD FULL OBSERVED ...FOR 6 PM... LOCATION STAGE STAGE STAGE/TIME THU FRI SAT SUN MAZOMANIE 10.0 8.0 10.04 02 AM 10/02 NOT A FORECAST PT - HIGHEST 24 HOUR CHANGE - OBSERVED IN RIVER STAGE - STAGE IN (FT.) UP TO HIGHEST STAGE - THE LAST LATEST OBSERVED FORECAST IN - 7 DAYS STAGE NEXT 7 DAYS MAZOMANIE 10.04 02 AM 10/02 M ..NOT AVAILABLE.. BELOW IS PREDICTED PRECIPITATION INFORMATION IN 6 HOUR INCREMENTS FOR THE LISTED SITES. THIS INFORMATION IS UPDATED TWICE DAILY-MORNING AND EVENING. PRECIPITATION PREDICTION IS FOR 48 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE FROM OCTOBER THROUGH MARCH AND FOR 24 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE FROM APRIL THROUGH SEPTEMBER. MAZOMANIE: 6 PM-MIDN WED OCT 02 0.84 MAZOMANIE: MIDN-6 AM THU OCT 03 0.81 MAZOMANIE: 6 AM-NOON THU OCT 03 0.05 MAZOMANIE: NOON-6 PM THU OCT 03 0.02 MAZOMANIE: 6 PM-MIDN THU OCT 03 0.11 MAZOMANIE: MIDN-6 AM FRI OCT 04 0.10 MAZOMANIE: 6 AM-NOON FRI OCT 04 0.00 MAZOMANIE: NOON-6 PM FRI OCT 04 0.00 &&