Fewer people but Holiday Light Show in Janesville continues to expand

JANESVILLE — Bob Korth had retired as a union electrician and wanted to know more about landscaping.
He thought volunteering at Rotary Botanical Gardens just east of a bend in the Rock River would be a good start. Korth now knows more than when he started in 2014 about flowers, fertilizer and shrubs, but it didn’t take long for his skills as an electrician to be put back to good use.
Korth, along with Larry Holtzman, is charged with stringing, wrapping, hanging and managing almost 2 million lights for the annual Holiday Light Show, this year in its 24th iteration. Korth also uses his nautical skills each October when he captains a row boat to pull a raft carrying an obelisk decorated with more than 1,500 blue lights to the middle of the garden’s 15- to 20-foot-deep pond, where it is then secured with three anchors.
“It’s a huge undertaking,” Korth, 69, said Thursday night, about 90 minutes after the doors opened. “The transformers are humming when this light show is on.”
The displays on the 20-acre, city-owned property, which is managed by a nonprofit, would make Clark Griswold weep.
It also serves as the largest fundraiser of the year for the Rotary Botanical Gardens, as it usually attracts more than 50,000 visitors and brings in about $400,000, money used for plants, landscaping and other operational costs for the gardens. But, of course, with COVID-19, the numbers will be down. Attendance is restricted each night, there is no art sale or concession stand, and the gift shop is closed.
“It’s funny that we have these beautiful botanical gardens and our largest fundraiser is in the winter,” said Becky Kronberg, Rotary Botanical Gardens’ executive director. “But the idea is to bring people in with the hope that they return in the summer to enjoy all that we have to offer.”
Popular attractions
The light show is among many offered throughout Wisconsin at this time of the year. In Madison, Olin-Turville Park has its highly popular drive-through Holiday Fantasy of Lights, while the Vilas Zoo Lights event is a major fundraiser for the county-owned zoo. Launched in 2016, it allows visitors to walk the grounds and enjoy scores of displays and more than 1 million lights.
Candy Cane Lane in West Allis is in its 35th year and has raised more than $3 million for the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund, and there’s a walk-through display at Lincoln Park Zoo in Manitowoc. Over in Fond du Lac, along Lake Winnebago, a 20-minute light show repeats itself for viewers who stay in their parked cars and tune their radios to a low-power FM frequency, while in La Crosse, the Rotary Lights display at Riverside Park is celebrating its 26th year and typically gets 160,000 visitors.
The Holiday Light Show in Janesville runs from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with additional nights Dec. 21-23. The show resumes Dec. 26 and concludes Dec. 30. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3-12 and can be ordered on-line at rbgholidaylightshow.com.
The event includes about a half-mile of one-way accessible trail lined with 2,718 half-gallon milk jugs turned luminaries. The winding route takes about 30 to 45 minutes to walk, depending on how often stops are made for pictures, resting or just gazing into the lights that include a new American flag and meteor shower that shimmer and reflect off the pond. Among the most spectacular aspects of the light show are 40-foot-long strands of yellow lights hung from cottonwood trees. Some were placed using a bucket truck, but for others, because of their restricted locations, volunteers used a bow and arrow to get a string and then eventually a rope over an upper branch with which to hoist the lights up from the ground.
“It started very, very small and has grown over the years,” Kronberg said, as she surveyed the illuminated Japanese garden. “In the last four to five years we’ve seen exponential growth and we’ve added so many more lights and displays and have made it a bigger attraction.”
Decorating begins in mid-August when Holtzman begins hanging lights in the Japanese Garden. But by the time November rolls around other spots are largely ready to be lit. The Sunken Garden is home to the 25-foot-tall lighted obelisk, and the Wellness Garden this year has a new set of polar bears, while six penguins frolic at the koi pond. The Rose Garden features massive dragonflies, while Hosta Hollow is adorned with thousands of green, gold, blue and red lights. There are workshops for Santa and his elves, and if you look closely enough, garden gnomes sitting around a campfire.
Rebirth of a site
The light show’s growth and brightness continue a positive trend for the Rotary Botanical Gardens’ property.
It wasn’t that long ago that the site, between Lions Beach and Kiwanis Pond, was covered with debris, used for storage by the city’s parks department and was home to a BMX track. In 1914, the Wilcox Sand & Gravel Co. began mining the property to ship sand by rail to Chicago, but ultimately the ponds began to form as spring water seeped into the pits. The property was sold in 1935 to Wisconsin Dairies, which used the land for holding pens for livestock set to be auctioned. The city purchased the property sometime in the 1940s, according to a historical display at the gardens.
“This was just junkyard when I was kid,” said Korth, who was born in 1950. “None of this was here. Now it’s just a great place.”
The credit for the transformation goes to Robert Yahr, a Janesville orthodontist, who in 1988 convinced the city’s two Rotary Clubs to approach the city about creating a botanical garden on the property. The clubs began with a 10-year plan to clean up the grounds and removed tons of broken glass, rusty barrels, old tires, concrete slabs, rusty cyclone fencing and underbrush.
A dilapidated brick building on the property underwent a $160,000 renovation to convert the structure into the Rath Environmental Center, which included a meeting room, library, solarium, workshop and second-floor administrative offices. The building was expanded in 2002 with a $3.2 million project that added meeting space and classrooms, a gift shop and a new horticultural building. The facility also hosts community events and can be rented for private parties and weddings.
“It was nothing, but Dr. Yahr had such a vision,” Kronberg said of the property. “It’s really remarkable to see the development. He knew a lot of people and shared his vision.”
