Fewer people but Holiday Light Show in Janesville continues to expand

The event includes about a half-mile of one-way accessible trail lined with 2,718 half-gallon milk jugs turned luminaries. The winding route takes about 30 to 45 minutes to walk, depending on how often stops are made for pictures, resting or just gazing into the lights that include a new American flag and meteor shower that shimmer and reflect off the pond. Among the most spectacular aspects of the light show are 40-foot-long strands of yellow lights hung from cottonwood trees. Some were placed using a bucket truck, but for others, because of their restricted locations, volunteers used a bow and arrow to get a string and then eventually a rope over an upper branch with which to hoist the lights up from the ground.

“It started very, very small and has grown over the years,” Kronberg said, as she surveyed the illuminated Japanese garden. “In the last four to five years we’ve seen exponential growth and we’ve added so many more lights and displays and have made it a bigger attraction.”