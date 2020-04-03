You are the owner of this article.
Festa Italia canceled due to COVID-19 coronavirus
Yet another signature local event has been canceled due to COVID-19 coronavirus. The latest casualty is Festa Italia, which was scheduled for May 29-31 at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg. 

The three-day Festa Italia is an annual celebration of Italian heritage with food, music and family activities. It's planned, organized and staffed by the Italian Workmen's Club, and it represents one of Dane County's "premier ethnic festivals," the group said in a statement on Thursday.

"The coronavirus has impacted our nation, state and local community," said IWC president Antonio Re. "Cancelation of our event is the responsible thing to do in order to protect the health and safety of our members, volunteers, vendors, suppliers, partners and sponsors, and certainly our guests."

IWC is looking forward to hosting the festival on June 4-6 next year, Re said. 

