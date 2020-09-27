Fermentation Fest helps spread the word of the Cistercian nuns

“We seem to be the wild card on the DTour, for sure,” said Sister Christina Marie Murphy. “I think it’s a unique stop.”

This is the first time the nuns have taken part in the festival, organized by the Wormfarm Institute, a Reedsburg organization that since 2000 has been working to build a sustainable future for agriculture and the arts.

The monastery has had just two open houses since its inception in 1957, although all are welcome at daily Mass in its small chapel. The nuns agreed to take part in the Farm/Art DTour in an effort to sell some of their artwork and handmade rosaries, hand out samples of their unconsecrated bread and promote their $18 million fundraising campaign for a new facility they plan to build in the next few years in rural Iowa County.

“The whole fundraising campaign is pushing me. We’re dedicated to a quiet life of silent prayer so anything like this is just outside of what we normally do,” said Sister Bede Berg, 34, who is named after a saint from the seventh century and came to the valley in 2007. “The cloistered life is very cloistered and we want to keep it that way.”