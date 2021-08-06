Female pedestrian killed by train on Madison's West Side, police say

A female pedestrian died late Thursday night after being hit by a train on the city's West side, Madison Police reported.

The collision between the train and the victim took place just before 11 p.m. Thursday in the 5400 block of Old Middleton Road.

Police reported no indication of impairment or negligence on the part of the train operator, and all railroad traffic had resumed by Friday morning.

No arrest has been made. The identity, age and race of the victim has not yet been released.

