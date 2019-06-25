Madison firefighters had to lay down 3,000 feet of fire hose Monday afternoon to get to a railroad passenger car on fire on the East Side, with nobody injured in the blaze.
The fire was reported at about 1:45 p.m. at the Wisconsin and Southern Railroad yard at 1890 E. Johnson St., the Madison Fire Department said.
An electrical malfunction is believed to have caused the fire in a passenger car used by the railroad to take clients around Wisconsin, said MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
The fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damage.
"Firefighters saw heavy black smoke coming from the end of the car," Schuster said. "A worker at the scene said he was doing some work on the car when a breaker tripped and he heard a loud pop from behind a refrigerator."
Smoke and flames appeared shortly afterward, and the worker was unsuccessful in putting out the fire with an extinguisher.
"Water supply was a challenge for firefighters as the nearest hydrants were a great distance from the fire," Schuster said.
Crews put down 3,000 feet of five-inch fire hose to reach the rail car.
The hose included 600 feet on each of two ladder trucks and 1,000 feet on each of two engine trucks. Crews from other companies helped put the hose in place.
"With an attack line in tow, firefighters confronted high heat and heavy black smoke as they opened the door of the rail car," Schuster said.
The initial knockdown of the fire came about 15 minutes after firefighters arrived on scene.
"The fire posed no threat to other rail cars or structures," Schuster said.