Two men found dead by Boscobel police in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday morning have been identified as a father and son.

At about 7 am, officers were sent to a Boscobel residence where they found Christopher Mezera, 32 and his father, Russell Mezera, 58, both of Boscobel, shot to death.

According to Boscobel Police Chief Jaden McCullick, Christopher and Russell were sitting in an enclosed porch at the residence on Wednesday night, when at some point Christopher fired a gun twice at Russell, hitting him in the chest. Christopher then took his own life.

Police believe alcohol was a factor, but they do not know the motive behind the incident.

The Boscobel Police Department was assisted by members of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Grant County coroner.