Father, daughter drown in Adams County lake

A father and daughter drowned in Petenwell Lake over the weekend, the Adams County Sheriff's Office reported.

Officials recovered the bodies of Andrew Nett, 41, and his daughter Aurora Nett, 13,both of Arkdale, on Monday morning.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a call for two missing boaters around 5:40 p.m. Sunda at Petenwell Lake in the town of Strongs Prairie, which is about 100 miles north of Madison.

Several children were struggling to swim in the water when the 41-year-old Nett jumped in to help, an investigation found. Nett's daughter was also in the water, officials said. Witnesses pulled other children out of the water but the father and child did not resurface.

Resume crews and divers searched the area until 11 p.m. Sunday and continued search efforts Monday morning. Authorities found the bodies just before 11 a.m.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.