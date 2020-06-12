Fatalities and numerous injuries reported in multiple vehicle crash on interstate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Multiple crashes caused fatalities and numerous injuries in the northbound lanes of I-90/94/39 early Friday.

Wisconsin State Patrol officers responded to a rear-end crash between two semi trucks on I-90/94/39 at WIS 60 near Lodi in Columbia County, just before 4 a.m. Friday.

A little over an hour later, a straight truck crashed into the first scene, seriously injuring a Columbia County highway worker and two state troopers, who were transported to UW Hospital, according to a statement by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

As northbound traffic began to line up behind the second crash, a semi truck traveling at highway speeds created a chain-reaction crash involving at least seven vehicles - two semi-tractor trailers, a dump truck and four passenger vehicles near County Road K, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

The third crash resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries.

The northbound interstate is closed at WIS 19 near exit 131 in Dane County with traffic re-routed onto US 51 north. Northbound I-39/90/94 will be closed for several hours as authorities investigate and clear the crash scene, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

