Two people killed in a head-on crash when their car crashed head-on into a chartered bus Saturday night in Rock County have been identified.
Savannah Sloniker, 20, Waterford, and Anthony Tre Shaun Payton, 22, Whitewater, were killed when the car Sloniker was driving crossed the center line of Highway N in the town of Lima and struck the chartered bus head-on.
The bus was carrying the women's volleyball team from Bethel University in Minnesota. Nobody on the bus was injured.
Preliminary results of forensic examinations completed Sunday confirmed both deaths were the result of injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff's Office.