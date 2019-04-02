The 17-year-old girl who died as the result of a three-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Interstate 94 near Cottage Grove has been identified as Megan Frieseke of Shorewood.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said a forensic autopsy conducted on Monday confirmed she died from injuries sustained in the crash. She had been taken to the hospital after the crash and was pronounced dead a short time later.
The crash happened at about 11:10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-94.
The State Patrol said a Ford Focus and a Honda Pilot were heading west on I-94 when the two vehicles lost control, with the Honda going through the median, crashing into an eastbound Toyota Highlander.
Megan Frieseke was a passenger in the Highlander. A second passenger, Michaela Jagemann, 23, Manitowoc, and driver Bryan Frieseke, 23, Shorewood, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to UW Hospital in Madison.
Sor Yang, 42, Madison, was the driver of the Honda and he sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the SSM Health emergency center in Sun Prairie.
Douglas Griswold, 23, Hartland, was the driver of the Ford, and he was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.