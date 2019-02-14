The fatal crash victim in a two-vehicle collision Monday morning in Rock County has been identified as Brent Boehlke, 53, Janesville.
The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office said Boehlke died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash happened at about 8 a.m. on Highway G on a bridge north of Sunny Lane.
The Sheriff's Office said a pickup truck driven by a 62-year-old Beloit man was going north on Highway G when the pickup truck slid on icy pavement into the southbound lane, hitting Boehlke's car
Boehlke was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville where he was pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.