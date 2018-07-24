The fatal crash victim in a two-vehicle head-on crash Sunday morning in the town of Montrose has been identified as Eduardo Fraire, 18, Belleville.
Fraire was killed in the crash that happened at about 9:45 a.m. on Highway PB just north of Highway A, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office conducted a forensic examination on Monday and the preliminary results confirmed Fraire died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The Sheriff's Office report said a pickup truck driven by a 58-year-old man was going north on Highway PB when the pickup truck was hit head-on by the car driven by Fraire.
The crash remains under investigation.