The man killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Rock County has been identified as Tyler Sather, 20, Janesville.
Sather was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred around 6:45 a.m. on Highway 51 near Kidder Road in the town of Fulton, the Medical Examiner's Office said.
An autopsy completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday confirmed his death was due to injuries sustained in the crash.
Sather was driving south on Highway 51 when his car slid into the northbound lane due to snow-covered and slippery road conditions, getting hit broadside by a pickup truck.
The pickup truck driver sustained a minor injury.