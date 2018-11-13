A one-vehicle crash Monday night in Marquette County claimed the life of the driver, the third fatality crash in the county in 2018.
The crash was reported at about 9:10 p.m. on Highway D east of Seventh Court in the town of Packwaukee, the Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation showed the driver, the lone occupant in the vehicle, failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim was withheld pending notification of family.
The crash remains under investigation.