Marquette County squad tight crop
Marquette County Sheriff's Office

A one-vehicle crash Monday night in Marquette County claimed the life of the driver, the third fatality crash in the county in 2018.

The crash was reported at about 9:10 p.m. on Highway D east of Seventh Court in the town of Packwaukee, the Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation showed the driver, the lone occupant in the vehicle, failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim was withheld pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

