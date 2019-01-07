A farmhouse east of Janesville was heavily damaged by fire Saturday afternoon, but nobody was injured in the blaze.
The fire was reported at about 3 p.m. at 3332 Highway J in the town of La Prairie, the Janesville Fire Department said.
The house is owned by Ed Leach Farms, Inc., and is occupied by Donald Cunningham and family, the fire report said.
Damage was estimated to be about $130,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A number of passing drivers stopped at the location of the fire to call it in, with smoke and flames showing throughout the structure.
"The fire went undiscovered for a significant period of time and penetrated the walls and attic," said Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy.
It took firefighters about 40 minutes to knock down the blaze. Mutual aid was supplied by the Town and City of Beloit, Town of Turtle and Milton Fire Departments.
"The occupants arrived and said they had been out of town for a few days," Murphy said. "They made arrangements to stay with family."