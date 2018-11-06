Wisconsin farmers are working to get crops in before any major snowstorms come to the state, but some fields won't be harvested until the ground freezes.
The crop progress report from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending Nov. 4 said 4.7 out of 7.0 days were suitable for field work, with a mix of sun and rain and some snow toward the end of the week in northern Wisconsin.
"Farmers were working hard to bring in their soybeans and corn, but still struggling with wet soil conditions," the report said. "Soil compaction and rutting were widely reported, as well as some ponding in winter wheat plantings."
Topsoil moisture was at 100 percent adequate to surplus while subsoil moisture was at 99 percent adequate to surplus.
"Lots of harvesting of corn and soybeans," a Burnett County/Washburn County report said. "Soybeans getting closer to done, but still lots of corn yet to harvest."
Statewide, the corn crop harvested for grain was 59 percent complete and the moisture content was at 20 percent.
The soybean harvest was 78 percent complete and the potato harvest 98 percent complete, but not all farmers were happy with the potato crop.
"We gave up on the remaining acres of potatoes, because about 180 acres are to wet to harvest," a Columbia County/Jefferson County report said.
Ninety-two percent of the winter wheat crop was planted, with 74 percent emerged. The crop was rated 78 percent good to excellent.
The fourth cutting of alfalfa was 98 percent complete and fall tillage was 37 percent complete.
Harvesting was going well until rains came across the state last weekend, but farmers are hoping to get as much in before bad weather starts.
"Producers are looking for a freeze without snow to finish up with their harvest," a Calumet County report said.