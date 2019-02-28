State officials are urging Wisconsin farmers to keep track of any winter storm-related losses, from barns collapsing to livestock, in case there is money available to recover such losses.
The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said farmers also need to make safety a top priority when dealing with huge amounts of snow and ice.
"This winter has dealt Wisconsin farmers a difficult hand," said DATCP Secretary Brad Pfaff.
Farmers are reminded to report property damage to their insurers, with photos of damage helpful to document claims.
Livestock losses should also be recorded, because there are "safety net" programs available through the USDA Farm Service Agency.
"Farmers should report all damage and losses to their local county FSA office," Pfaff said. "There may be assistance available for farmers, and these reports are critical to making the determination whether to seek a disaster declaration from the USDA secretary."
The FSA's Livestock Indemnity Program and the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program could help farmers who lost livestock because of bad weather, and if a county gets a disaster designation, low-interest loans would also be available if private financing wasn't available.
"Neighbors helping neighbors, assisting with cleanup and even housing animals, are times that make me proud to be part of Wisconsin agriculture, and showcases what makes our rural communities special," Pfaff said.
DATCP also warned farmers and other property owners in areas where snowstorms and ice storms have wreaked havoc on buildings to watch out for "fly by night" contractors.
"Be wary of any contractor who knocks at your door," DATCP said.
The state also has a help line for farmers suffering through this miserable winter.
The Wisconsin Farm Center can provide help with emotional stress, mediation and financial analysis, and the center can be reached at 800-942-2474.