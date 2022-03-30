Farmers’ Market will celebrate its 50th anniversary when it opens April 16

The Dane County Farmers’ Market will be celebrating its 50th anniversary when it returns April 16 to Capitol Square.

The market will run 6:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. each Saturday through Nov. 12.

On July 9, during Art Fair on the Square, the market will be held at Breese Stevens Field.

The Wednesday market on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. will begin April 20 and continue through November 2. It runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

The late winter market at Garver Feed Mill will continue this Saturday and April 9.

The market was founded in September of 1972 with just five farmers on Capitol Square. Today it has about 250 Wisconsin vendors and is the largest producer-only market in the nation.

It's a big Madison attraction, not only for straight-from-the-farm produce, fresh meat and just-baked bread, but also for its social aspect and festival feel.

Jason Harder, bakery manager for Stella's Bakery, which sells 2,000 to 3,000 loaves of bread, including its famous spicy cheese bread, each Saturday during the market, said he's looking forward to getting back to the Square after a shorted market last year due to COVID-19.

"The Farmers' Market, that's our main source of sales throughout the year. So, it's a big deal to be able to open back up and get down there," he said.

Harder said Stella's is hiring extra people to be able to produce enough for the market.

The Farmers' Market is where people know to find the bakery, which is located on Madison's South Side, he said.

Harder said the market is the place to be on a Saturday for one-stop shopping. "You can come down and get pretty much everything that you're looking for, from bakery to produce to flowers to honey."

Jamie Bugel, who has been market manager since last April, said the market had 32 people on its wait list and invited everyone from it to join the market this year.

She said 16 people chose to join and 16 deferred for a year. Everyone gets a chance to defer for one year.

There are 24 people on the wait list now, meaning eight people joined the wait list since the beginning of this year, Bugel said.

She said she's still trying to figure out how to bring visibility to the market's 50-year anniversary and that some members are working on projects individually.

Bugel said a collaborative cookbook is in the works and she will be asking members for their favorite recipes, but there's no timeline yet for that project.

One member is organizing a wagon project, where local artists will decorate a wagon that will be displayed around the market at some point during the season, she said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.