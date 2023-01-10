Farmers' Market vendor for 50 years dies, never quite retired

Eugene Woller, who sold his honey at the Dane County Farmers' Market for 50 years, died Dec. 28, two-and-a-half weeks after he officially handed over the business to his son and daughter-in-law. He was 76.

Woller was known at the market for the observation hive he brought to his stall near West Washington Avenue, and his willingness to talk bees.

He and his wife, Donna, started selling their honey at the market around the Capitol Square in 1973, the market's second year.

"They were one year behind, but I guess we give 'em a little grace on the premise that they had an 18-month-old son and they had twins that October of '72," said Tim Woller, who along with his sister, Tamara Woller-Li, was one of those twins. "They were a little preoccupied that first year."

Cathy Woller, who is married to Tim, said her father-in-law built a reputation as "an excellent beekeeper and a wonderful educator," who mentored an untold number of aspiring beekeepers.

Eugene died of a heart attack in Salt Lake City, Utah, while celebrating Christmas with his son Scott's family, Tim said.

His honey career grew out of a beekeeping course Eugene took at UW-Madison in 1965 and developed into the family business, Gentle Breese Honey, with 600 to 800 hives. The hives are kept at the Wollers' rural Mount Horeb farm, and at about 25 places within a 50-mile radius on farmland that's productive for bees, Tim said.

Friends and acquaintances who keep the hives are paid in honey. "That's kind of the rental agreement that we have," Tim said.

Eugene started selling Gentle Breese to stores and bakeries starting in the late 1980s and it's now in about 250 stores, in Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Iowa.

"So he's grown from 12 hives, extracting honey in his basement, to now selling honey in four different states," Tim said.

In a 2021 Wisconsin State Journal story, Eugene said the nearly five decades of early morning trips from Mount Horeb to Madison to sell honey, beeswax candles and other products was never a burden. "I enjoyed every minute of it," he said.

The story focused on the transition of the business, but Eugene's wife of 55 years, Donna, said he never actually retired. "He's always been involved as best as he can."

Tim said since his mother and brother have an allergic reaction to bee stings, it meant that he and his sister helped with the beekeeping through high school. Then, he went to the Air Force Academy, and his sister became a chiropractor.

In the summers, and other time when they'd come back, they'd work with their father, and they watched as the business grew and needed more employees. These days, in the summer, Gentle Breese has 22 to 25 employees, 12 to 15 of them beekeepers, Tim said.

For the past five years, by early November the bees are sent to California, netted, on a flatbed semi-trailer. In early February, they pollinate almond groves before going back to a holding yard. In early April, they are brought back to southern Wisconsin.

"Eugene was entirely the face of, and the voice of, Gentle Breese Honey. But I think his success was so much a function of his marriage with Donna," said Cathy, getting choked up.

She did the bookkeeping and pitched in where needed, Cathy said. "Eugene's legacy is very much tied to the amazing wife that stood beside him, very quietly, very humbly, never needing accolades."

Cathy said she was amazed by how many people at Eugene's funeral Friday talked about how they had worked for him or been mentored by him, and still keep bees. "They just carry his lessons with them," she said. "He was just such a colorful, dynamic public and private speaker."

