Farmers' Market adapts during pandemic, pick up moves to Alliant Center

While it can't compare to inching along the Capitol Square with coffee in one hand and a bag of Stella's spicy cheese bread in the other, Dane County Farmers' Market devotees will still be able to access their favorite market vendors this spring.
The DCFM announced Friday that it will continue to operate in drive-thru fashion during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an extension of the drive-thru markets held at the Garver Feed Mill, starting April 22, the DCFM will hold pick-up markets Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Alliant Energy Center.
Instead of each vendor setting up an independent ordering system as was the case at Garver, the market is working with the website WhatsGood, an online farmers' market platform, to take orders.
Market manager Sarah Elliott said the market at Alliant will have about 25 vendors and can increase from there. Elliott stressed that all customers will need to order in advance.
The Saturday market will run from 8 a.m. to noon, with the Wednesday market going from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Like at Garver, assigned pick-up times will be based on the first letter of the customer's last name.
"The DCFM is thrilled to be able to provide a safe way for our farmers and small food businesses to connect directly with their customers," Elliott said. "It may not be the same as strolling around the Square, but it's a great option for our community to be able to access local foods."
Customers can buy products from as many participating farmers and food businesses as they want and pick up orders at the Alliant Energy Center's Willow Island. The market will have a dedicated bike/pedestrian window.
Ellott said she isn't sure how many customers the new market model can accommodate. She will have to wait and see how many vehicles can be processed after DCFM has done a couple of pick-up markets at Alliant.
The markets will take place at the Alliant Center for the "foreseeable future," as the market temporarily adapts for business during Wisconsin's "safer at home" order.
Customers will be able to order through WhatsGood starting April 20. In the future, the online store will operate further in advance of pick up.
Shoppers can download the WhatsGood app or create an account at sourcewhatsgood.com.
The DCFM is largest producer-only farmers' market in the country and typically encircles the Capitol on Saturday mornings. It would have begun April 11. A Wednesday market is normally held on Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Elliott said the pick-up markets at Garver on Madison's East Side were incredibly successful. "We are so grateful for Garver's willingness to partner with us and for our customers' patience as we learned how to be more efficient. We simply outgrew the space."
She said the DCFM community has been incredibly supportive during the market's interruption. Vendors and customers "were both so happy to be able to connect directly with each other in a safe manner," Elliott said.
