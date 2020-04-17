Farmers' Market adapts during pandemic, pick up moves to Alliant Center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While it can't compare to inching along the Capitol Square with coffee in one hand and a bag of Stella's spicy cheese bread in the other, Dane County Farmers' Market devotees will still be able to access their favorite market vendors this spring.

In an extension of the drive-thru markets held at the Garver Feed Mill, starting April 22, the DCFM will hold pick-up markets Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Alliant Energy Center.

Instead of each vendor setting up an independent ordering system as was the case at Garver, the market is working with the website WhatsGood, an online farmers' market platform, to take orders.

Market manager Sarah Elliott said the market at Alliant will have about 25 vendors and can increase from there. Elliott stressed that all customers will need to order in advance.

The Saturday market will run from 8 a.m. to noon, with the Wednesday market going from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Like at Garver, assigned pick-up times will be based on the first letter of the customer's last name.