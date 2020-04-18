Farmers' Market adapts during COVID-19 pandemic, pick-up moves to Alliant Center

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

While it can’t compare to inching along the Capitol Square with coffee in one hand and a bag of Stella’s spicy cheese bread in the other, Dane County Farmers’ Market devotees will still be able to access their favorite market vendors this spring.

Organizers announced Friday that the market will continue as a drive-thru event during the COVID-19 pandemic but is moving from the Garver Feed Mill to the far more spacious Alliant Energy Center. The new market starts Wednesday and will continue each Wednesday and Saturday until further notice.

Instead of each vendor setting up an independent ordering system as was the case at Garver, the market is working with the website WhatsGood, an online farmers’ market platform, to take orders.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Market manager Sarah Elliott said the market at Alliant will have about 25 vendors and can grow from there. Elliott stressed that all customers will need to order in advance.

The Saturday market will run from 8 a.m. to noon, while the Wednesday market will go from 3 to 6 p.m. As at Garver, assigned pick-up times will be based on the first letter of the customer’s last name. Vendors will place orders in customers’ vehicles.