A farmer using a tractor to move a large hay bale was pinned by the bale when it fell onto him Saturday afternoon, with the farmer rescued by a Columbia County deputy who arrived on the scene shortly after 911 was called.
The 73-year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.
The incident happened at about 2 p.m. on a farm on Highway V in the town of Dekorra.
"The man was attempting to move a large hay bale with a farm tractor and front-end loader, when the elevated bale fell backwards onto him," said Sheriff Roger Brandner.
The tractor kept slowly going forward until it hit a concrete wall.
"The operator was seated on the tractor and was pinned under the weight of the large hay bale," Brandner said. "The reporting party told the dispatch center the operator was not breathing and was turning blue."
The deputy arrived soon after the 911 call.
"The deputy was able to cut away the twine wrapped around the hay bale, and removed the weight resting on the operator's chest," Brandner said. "The man was began breathing and was able to talk to emergency responders."
Neighbors came to the scene and helped the emergency responders get the man to the ambulance.
Also assisting at the scene were Poynette Fire and EMS and Divine Savior EMS.