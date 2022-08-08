'Farm to Flavor' event will bring together breeders, farmers, chefs, bakers and beverage makers

A ticketed event bringing together breeders, farmers, chefs, bakers and beverage makers, will celebrate the benefits of participatory classic plant breeding for flavor and organic production.

"Farm to Flavor," from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Aug. 21 at Garver Feed Mill, is being put on by the Culinary Breeding Network, Seed to Kitchen Collaborative, and Artisan Grain Collaborative to provide an opportunity for researchers, growers and food lovers to play a role in guiding the development of new crop varieties.

The evening of conversation, learning, and tasting will have a special emphasis on culinary grains including wheat, rye, oats, barley, and corn.

Guests will include Abra Berens, chef and author of "Grist: A Practical Guide to Cooking Grains, Beans, Seeds, and Legumes," and Beth Dooley, a James Beard Award-winning food writer who has authored and co-authored more than a dozen books celebrating the bounty of America’s Northern Heartland, including "The Perennial Kitchen: Simple Recipes for a Healthy Future."

“At this event, the curtain is pulled back,” Lane Selman, Culinary Breeding Network Executive Director, said in a news release. “Attendees are introduced to the wizards making critical decisions before our farmers plant their seeds. It’s a unique chance to meet the plant breeders creating flavorful varieties for organic farmers.“

Tickets are $35 and available at farmtoflavor2022.bpt.me.

This event is organized by the University of Wisconsin, Oregon State University, Artisan Grain Collaborative and Cornell University.

For more information on participating chefs, distillers, brewers and breeders, visit culinarybreedingnetwork.com/events-1