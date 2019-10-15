Madison police are trying to determine if a residential burglary and a theft from a vehicle on the city's far West Side are related.
Just before 11:45 p.m. Monday on Cedar Creek Trail a group of teens took items from a car parked inside of an open garage. An attempt was made to get into the home but an audible alarm appears to have scared them off, Madison police said.
About an hour later several young people entered an unlocked sport utility vehicle parked in front of a home on Hastings Circle but the victim, asleep in the home, was awakened by an alarm and the teens fled.
Area surveillance cameras showed several similarly-clad teens arriving at both locations and fleeing in a dark-colored small sedan, according to police.