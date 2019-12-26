Fan-atic: Collector finds beauty, history in antique appliances

“They were one of the first appliances other than electrical lights used in homes,” he said. “Fans were the thing that people adopted first.”

The earliest electric fans were battery-powered, but plug-in fans began to proliferate with the advent of electric generating stations in the 1880s. As current was brought into homes, inventors and manufacturers developed an array of electrical appliances to automate everyday tasks and make life a little more comfortable.

After all, electric utilities were among the first to sell household appliances as a way to boost demand for this new service. In 1929, electric power companies accounted for 35% of all appliances — more than any type of retail outlet, according to a contemporary paper in the Journal of Land & Public Utility Economics.

Osdene is fascinated by history and by the ingenuity of these early contraptions.

“It’s really simple,” he said. “It’s just an electric motor with a blade.”

And yet, despite the elegance of their design and aesthetic beauty of brass blades, the oldest fans are increasingly rare. Osdene said often the blades were stripped off and the motors repurposed. Other fans were scrapped or just tossed in the trash.