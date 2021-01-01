Family welcomes first baby of the New Year in Madison

After a difficult 12 months for many, one tiny Madisonian brought new life to a local family after the clock struck midnight at the start of the new year, Friday morning.

Lucas Orellana Carcaño, the first baby to be born in Madison in 2021, met his family and doctors at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital at 2:08 a.m. Friday morning.

Lucas, 20 inches long and 6 pounds, 15 ounces, surprised his parents, Seleny Carcaño and Juan Carlos Orellana. His due date wasn't until Jan. 11.

“We feel very excited and very blessed with God because we didn’t expect to have him with us today," Seleny Carcaño said.

Lucas has a big brother and sister who are waiting to meet him at home, Jim Korth, spokesperson for SSM Health said in a statement.

The first baby born at UnityPoint Health Meriter, named Jaela, was welcomed into the world at 8:08 a.m.

Health care providers delivered 2,070 babies, including 85 sets of twins, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital between December 1, 2019 and Nov. 30. May saw 203 babies delivered, the most in one month out of that time frame, and health care providers celebrated the graduation of 396 NICU babies, Korth said.

