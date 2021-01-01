 Skip to main content
Family welcomes first baby of the New Year in Madison
Family welcomes first baby of the New Year in Madison

Lucas Orellana Carcaño

Madison's first baby of 2021, Lucas Orellana Carcaño, was welcomed by his parents Seleny Carcaño and Juan Carlos Orellana at 2:08 a.m. Friday morning. 

 CONTRIBUTED BY SSM HEALTH

After a difficult 12 months for many, one tiny Madisonian brought new life to a local family after the clock struck midnight at the start of the new year, Friday morning. 

Lucas Orellana Carcaño, the first baby to be born in Madison in 2021, met his family and doctors at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital at 2:08 a.m. Friday morning. 

Lucas Orellana Carcaño

Lucas Orellana Carcaño, Madison's first baby of 2021, was born 6 pounds, 15 ounces and 20 inches long at 2:08 a.m. Friday. 

Lucas, 20 inches long and 6 pounds, 15 ounces, surprised his parents, Seleny Carcaño and Juan Carlos Orellana. His due date wasn't until Jan. 11. 

“We feel very excited and very blessed with God because we didn’t expect to have him with us today," Seleny Carcaño said. 

Lucas has a big brother and sister who are waiting to meet him at home, Jim Korth, spokesperson for SSM Health said in a statement. 

The first baby born at UnityPoint Health Meriter, named Jaela, was welcomed into the world at 8:08 a.m.

Health care providers delivered 2,070 babies, including 85 sets of twins, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital between December 1, 2019 and Nov. 30. May saw 203 babies delivered, the most in one month out of that time frame, and health care providers celebrated the graduation of 396 NICU babies, Korth said. 

Jack and Charlotte were the most popular baby names among those born at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in 2020. The most popular names from 2019, Owen and Grace, didn't make the cut for this year's top five. 

The top baby names for those born at St. Mary's in 2020 are: 

Boys

  1. Jack
  2. Henry
  3. Theodore
  4. Mason
  5. Calvin

Girls

  1. Charlotte
  2. Eleanor
  3. Madelyn
  4. Quinn / Olivia / Evelyn (tied)
Lucas Orellana Carcaño2.jpg

The Orellana Carcaño family poses with staff at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital after welcoming their son Lucas, Madison's first baby of 2021, to the world Friday morning. 
