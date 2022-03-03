Family of 'Smoky Jon' Olson looking to recover 'priceless' stolen custom-built grill

The family of "Smoky Jon" Olson, who died Feb. 25 at the age of 67, is looking to recover Olson's custom-built double smoking grill that was stolen Wednesday from a storage area on Madison's North Side.

"Somebody stole the grill, his grill that he built the business on, and the family is struggling to get it back," said Jim Pertzborn, Olson's cousin.

Pertzborn estimates the grill would cost about $5,000 to replace, but said it's "priceless to his family as it is the very tool he used to build an iconic Madison original."

The grill was stolen from an area close to Smoky Jon's #1 BBQ, but Pertzborn doesn't want to give the exact location to prevent copycat crimes. He said he plans to put cameras up so nothing similar happens in the future.

Pertzborn said the grill was built about 35 years ago. "Replacing it is going to be just horrible. Not to mention not having it is going to cause wrinkles in the business, which we're struggling just to make sure it stays open."

Olson's friend and attorney Chuck Chvala said the family plans to keep the restaurant running.

Pertzborn said his family will pay a reward of $1,000 for the grill's safe return and asks that anyone with information contact Chvala at 608-692-6007.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.