Family, Doyenne Group launch fund in memory of local businesswoman Amy Gannon and daughter who died in Hawaii helicopter crash

Wentler said the fund has raised more than $8,000 since its launch Monday. A portion of the money raised will go to Doyenne, a Madison-based nonprofit, of which Gannon was a founder, that supports and mentors women who are starting and growing businesses. Wentler said she hopes to continue down the path she and Gannon set out on in 2012 by making Doyenne a national organization with locations across the country.

"Amy and I always joked that she was great at seeing the destination, and I was good at getting us there," Wentler said. "We had mapped out the next five years together, and I want to stay on that course as much as possible."

Gannon, a prominent member of the local startup community and former interim dean and longtime faculty member at Edgewood College, was a "force for female entrepreneurship in Madison and beyond," Wentler said.

Jocelyn, Wentler said, was a "beloved friend and student" at Hamilton Middle School and a lover of animals and gymnastics. She competed as a gymnast at the regional level.