Family displaced after fire at West Side apartment, authorities say

A family was displaced after a fire Thursday night at a West Side apartment, authorities reported.

Fire crews were sent to the apartment building in the 5000 block of Sheboygan Avenue at 7:38 p.m., arrived at 7:44 p.m., and had the fire under control at 7:47 p.m., Madison Fire Department spokesperson Jen Blair said in a statement.

The Engine 9 firefighters who were first at the scene saw smoke coming from a first-floor window and a vent on the roof, and put out the blaze, which was in the kitchen area, Blair said.

Other crews assisted with ventilation of the apartment complex, Blair said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Blair said.

The family that was displaced is being assisted by the Red Cross. They were not home at the time of the fire, Blair said.

