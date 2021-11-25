Family diner in Cambridge offers respite for regulars during the holidays

The Lake Ripley Family Restaurant was warm and bustling Thanksgiving morning, a stark contrast to the cold and gray day outside, as regulars and semi regulars - many of whom donned blaze orange – chatted and laughed with the serving staff and the diner owner, Arsim Ahmadi.

Ahmadi has owned the Cambridge restaurant since December 21, 2009 and has spent nearly every day since at the business, building relationships with the regulars - many of them in their elder years - and offering them a place of respite and comradery during the holidays.

“I’ve been serving turkey dinner for the people here since year one, every Thanksgiving,” he said. “We have here in Cambridge a lot of older people, they don’t have a place to go so that’s the reason I do it.”

The diner is a community staple and a place of emotional support for Ahmadi as well. He and his family went abroad for vacation over the summer and when they returned, he, his wife, and his parents fell ill with COVID-19. His 86-year-old father died due to complications related to the virus.

The diner was closed for almost three months and when they reopened, the community flowed through the doors in a show of support for Ahmadi and his family.