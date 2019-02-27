A family of five escaped a house fire early Wednesday morning by climbing out a second-story window to safety.
The fire was reported at about 4:50 a.m. in the 2600 block of Frazier Avenue, the Madison Fire Department said.
The cause of the fire, which was confined to the basement and first floor, was undetermined, and no damage estimate was given.
A smoke alarm awakened the mother, who then woke up the father and their three young children.
"The family gathered the dog and called 911 as they escaped the home through a second-story window onto the roof of their garage," said MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
The father then lowered himself from the roof onto refuse and recycling bins, with the mother staying on the roof so she could hand the kids and dog from the roof to her husband, one by one.
"He assisted each of them down to the driveway, then the mother was able to safely descend from the roof, as they waited for Ladder Co. 6 and Medic 6 to arrive," Schuster said.
The family was taken into the ambulance to stay warm, as firefighters entered the home which was fully charged with smoke.
"They began a fire attack in the basement and first floor," Schuster said. "A broken water line was discovered in the basement, which held the fire in check."
Firefighters stayed at the scene for some time, looking for hot spots and to clear the house of smoke.