Families pay back generosity with donations to Empty Stocking Club

Next week, hundreds of families will arrive at the Alliant Energy Center for the Empty Stocking Club’s Toy Depot to choose a toy and a book for their child. It's a tradition that goes back more than 100 years.
This would not be possible without generous community donors. From businesses large and small as well as everyday people, these donations allow the Empty Stocking Club to serve families each year.
People give money for many reasons. Some give to honor a family member who died, and others want to simply spread holiday cheer. Businesses feel a pull to give back. Some donors have walked in the shoes of the parents who need a little help.
“When my three children were young, I worked two jobs to make ends meet,” said Ziegel. “The Empty Stocking Club gave them their big toys for Christmas, and I was then able to purchase other needed items for them. I was so grateful. I recently read about them in the newspaper and felt the need to give back.”
Wisconsin Surplus Online Auction is a family-owned business in Mount Horeb. The company has donated to the Empty Stocking Club over the last few years.
President Matthew Lust said the business gives to several organizations and food pantries because it is necessary. “I think it’s part of our duty to donate to that kind of thing to make sure everybody has a good Christmas. We kind of seek out the things that make holidays better for people,” said Lust. “I think that’s part of a business’s responsibility. It just makes for a better community that we operate in, and that’s better for everybody.”
Marie Senzig now lives in North Carolina, but she spent the last two Christmas seasons in Wisconsin caring for her mother. During that time, Senzig received the Wisconsin State Journal every day and learned about the Empty Stocking Club’s efforts and began to donate. Senzig said she believes in community service and sharing with others.
“I’m one of thirteen children,” said Senzig. “We grew up not very wealthy, and I know how hard it is around the holidays for people to stretch their budgets to include those extra little special gifts for people in the family, so that’s why I like to donate.”
The Toy Depot will take place Wednesday and Thursday at the Alliant Energy Center. There’s still time to donate. To donate, visit the Empty Stocking Club’s website, emptystockingclub.com, or mail contributions to Empty Stocking Club, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708.
