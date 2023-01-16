 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
SUN PRAIRIE

Families displaced, $100K in damage after Sun Prairie townhome fire

Fire stock (copy) (copy) (copy)

A fire at a Sun Prairie townhouse building caused $100,000 in damage and displaced two families, authorities said. 

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

The fire started in the attic space of a unit at the 500 block of Schiller Street on Monday, said Assistant Chief Bill Sullivan. 

Another resident alerted authorities to the smell of smoke in the six-unit building. 

"No one was home in the unit where the fire started, but quick action by the neighbor smelling smoke and dialing 911 limited the damage to the building and its contents," Sullivan said.

"The building was constructed prior to state building codes requiring fire sprinkler systems," he said.

Damage to the building's electrical system caused two units in the building to be deemed uninhabitable by building inspectors, Sullivan said. The Red Cross is helping five displaced residents and their pets. 

People are also reading…

Environmental reporter Chris Hubbuch's favorite stories of 2022

It's hard to pick just five, but these are some of the most important -- and fun -- stories from 2022. 

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics