Families displaced, $100K in damage after Sun Prairie townhome fire

A fire at a Sun Prairie townhouse building caused $100,000 in damage and displaced two families, authorities said.

The fire started in the attic space of a unit at the 500 block of Schiller Street on Monday, said Assistant Chief Bill Sullivan.

Another resident alerted authorities to the smell of smoke in the six-unit building.

"No one was home in the unit where the fire started, but quick action by the neighbor smelling smoke and dialing 911 limited the damage to the building and its contents," Sullivan said.

"The building was constructed prior to state building codes requiring fire sprinkler systems," he said.

Damage to the building's electrical system caused two units in the building to be deemed uninhabitable by building inspectors, Sullivan said. The Red Cross is helping five displaced residents and their pets.