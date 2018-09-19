September 22 is the day in Fitchburg to get rid of your old documents, medications and electronics or appliances.
The fall cleanup day is set at city hall, 5520 Lacy Road, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Pellitteri Waste Systems will provide free paper shredding and recycling for up to three boxes of documents.
Resource Solutions Corp. will be on hand to collect old electronics, computers and appliances for recycling, with those bringing TVs, freon-bearing appliances, large appliances, exercise equipment and grills having to pay a recycling fee.
The police department will collect unused medications, with people asked to put the items in a plastic bag. No sharps will be collected.