Fall back: Daylight saving time ends this weekend
Fall back: Daylight saving time ends this weekend

Daylight saving time fall back clock

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday as Daylight Saving Time ends.

Don't forget to change your clocks this weekend with daylight saving time ending early Sunday morning, as some Halloween revelers may be heading home.

The semi-annual clock change officially happens at 2 a.m. Sunday, when clocks should be set back one hour to 1 a.m., giving everyone an extra hour of sleep.

Daylight saving time started March 8 this year.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

poll last year by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth to mark daylight saving time. But there was no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.

