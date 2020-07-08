Face masks versus shields in schools: Doctors weigh in

Parents and teachers also shared feelings of unease about the return to school.

“I know there are grave concerns among teachers and educational assistants around the logistics and safety factors involved with going back to school, said Peg Coyne, a retired MMSD teacher who also works part time for Madison Teachers Inc. She added that, as a grandparent, she is conflicted and worried over the prospect of her granddaughter attending in-person 4K in the fall.

“I wear a face shield at the hospital almost all of the time,” said Dr. William Hartman, an anesthesiologist at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and a parent to school-age children. “I would hope the kids would get the same protection that I get. I do believe that a mask and the face shield together would be the best option, but because kids play with the masks so much and don’t always use them properly, the face shield would allow for better compliance and likely fewer issues overall.”