Face masks becoming a political symbol of the COVID-19 era

"When I see somebody that's 20, 30 years old, and in their late teens … I think it's more of a political thing for them," said Tim Garcia, a 41-year-old project manager from Beaver Dam who supports President Donald Trump. "In their eyes, I think it shows that it makes them think that they care more about the well-being of other people, to try to stop this whole thing."

Guidance on mask wearing from public health experts has at times been confusing.

Today, however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a cloth face mask in public settings in areas with significant community-based transmission where social distancing is hard to maintain, such as grocery stores, pharmacies or a busy street. The CDC began recommending public mask wearing after studies showed that COVID-19 can be spread by people showing no symptoms.