F-35 supporters call on Madison to delay resolution opposing the jets

Supporters of stationing a squadron of F-35s at Madison's Truax Field are calling for the City Council to delay consideration of an advisory referendum opposing the jets because the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak and associated "safer at home" order will limit the opportunity for public comment on the contentious issue.

But one of the sponsors of the resolution said that with a decision potentially coming any day now on which bases will get the jets, it's important for the council to make its position known.

The resolution on Tuesday's council agenda refers to the "significant environmental impacts" of the jets identified in the Air Force's final environmental impact statement, or EIS, and calls on the secretary of the Air Force to station them elsewhere. The council's meeting will be held and comment taken via the internet to comply with state bans on gatherings of more than nine people.

Chris Arenz, executive director of the pro-F-35 Badger Air Community Council, said "this is happening at a time when people are distracted by very much more important issues."

