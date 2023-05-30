Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Monday afternoon apartment fire that caused "extensive damage" started on a stovetop according to the Madison Fire Department.

The resident of a Petra Place apartment unit stepped outside briefly while cooking something on her stovetop. Minutes later, she returned to smoke and flames.

Firefighters were dispatched to the two-story eight unit building, where the occupant was waiting outside unharmed. No smoke or flames were visible outside the building, according to a report.

On entering the unit, firefighters found and extinguished the fire on the stovetop, placing the burning pan in the sink and dousing the flames, which had expanded onto the microwave and cabinets. Firefighters unplugged and moved the oven, and examined the drywall, insulation and surrounding walls to ensure there was no hidden fire or heat.

The kitchen and living room sustained damage.