An explosion at an ethanol plant in Monroe Tuesday morning caused damage but no injuries, officials said.
The explosion was reported at 5:53 a.m. at Badger State Ethanol, 820 W. 17th St., on the city's far West Side, Monroe police said.
"It's in an industrial area, not on a through street," said police Capt. Jerry Dahlen.
Green County Emergency Management said the explosion happened in a corn silo that was about 40 percent full. The explosion blew the top off the silo, officials said.
The Monroe Fire Department was at the scene, and the street is closed so crews can work at the scene.
Dahlen said extra people were called in to investigate what happened and to assess the damage.
"It's a pretty big operation," Dahlen said.
CEO and General Manager Erik Huschitt was not available for comment, but more information was expected to be released later in the day.
In April of 2014, a fire in duct work was reported at the plant, but nobody was injured.