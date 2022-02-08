Explore Children's Museum opens in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE — Wisconsin saw the formal opening Tuesday of its latest institution dedicated to that most crucial of childhood activities: play.

Nearly three years after a Sun Prairie mother of four hatched the idea — and amid an ongoing pandemic that has severely limited social outlets for children — Explore Children's Museum had its grand opening in a small strip mall about a mile west of this fast-growing Madison suburb's historic downtown.

That mother, Katey Kamoku, is now the executive director of the 4,800-square-foot museum. During a ribbon-cutting event that drew the mayor, major donors and other local bigwigs, she said that since the museum's soft opening five weeks ago, it's had more than 3,600 visitors and signed more than 280 families up to annual memberships.

"Children need to play now more than ever," she said, citing the role it, well, plays in the development of the childhood brain and the toll the pandemic has taken on children. "This is important work that's happening here."

While smaller than the 20,000-square-foot facility she and other organizers envisioned in 2020, Explore makes the most of its space with an open floor plan, high ceilings, bright colors and lots of natural light.

There's an enclosed climbing structure taking up much of one wall, an art studio complete with child-sized denim aprons, a corner equipped with scads of Legos that can be attached to the walls, a "Zen Den" for caregivers needing some quiet time with their little ones and more. Explore plans to have a continually rotating set of exhibits.

Kamoku said caregivers have found the space's size "manageable": "There's a lot to do but they can see their kids from all over the place."

The museum was closed to the public for Tuesday's grand opening, but Kamoku's children were there testing out the wares, as was 5-year-old Camden Voss, the youngest child of one of Kamoku's former co-workers, Emily Voss.

"Just having something so close in our community that's so accessible has been a such a blessing for us," Emily said. "It's an easy thing to do in the afternoons especially when it's cold and there's not a lot of things for kids to do. This has been a great way for him to come and explore."

Explore's backers had initially hoped to raise $5 million for a larger facility and to open a few months earlier than it did, but the pandemic put a crimp in those plans.

Instead it combined two spaces in the strip mall on West Main street — converting space from what had been a hair salon — and spent about $400,000 to open. Kamoku said about $200,000 of that was for construction and about $175,000 has been spent on exhibits. On Tuesday, the Sun Prairie Education Foundation presented the museum with a check for $20,000.

Dane County already has two children's museum, in Madison and Black Earth, and with now 16 statewide, the Wisconsin Department of Tourism has touted Wisconsin as having the most, per capita, of any state.

"We see Explore as a compliment to the other fantastic educational institutions that already exist," Kamoku said. "Children, they have an innate ability to explore and learn through play. They are programmed to do it. It's our responsibility as the grownups to provide many great and varied opportunities for them to do so."

She has said she spent the summer of 2019 researching children's museums in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, estimating she spoke with directors of about 20 of them and took her "research team" — her children — to about 10.

Yearly family memberships to the museum cost $120 and daily passes for nonmembers are $8; children less than a year of age get in free. The museum has also been providing free memberships to local community groups for families that can't afford them.

"When I first heard about this two years ago from Katey and (director of community outreach and education) Kristin (Wilkinson), I thought, hmm, that seems like an awfully big reach," said Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser. But after seeing it about a month ago, he was "just blown away by what's in here."

"Sun Prairie is a great place to live with a lot of great things going on, a lot of them initiated by the city and the school district," he said. "This is one initiated by people that had the vision and dream and made it happen for the good of the entire community."

