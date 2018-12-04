Residents living in two neighborhoods on Madison's Near West Side won't have to worry about alternate side parking the rest of the winter.
The city's snow emergency zone now includes the Greenbush and Vilas neighborhoods, with the expansion taking effect Monday night.
This means residential streets between Regent Street south to Deleplaine Court/Vilas Park Drive, and South Park Street west to Monroe Street/Edgewood Avenue will allow parking on both sides of the street at night, unless a snow emergency is declared.
Regent, Park and Monroe Streets will remain as alternate side parking, but the other border streets will not.
The City Council approved the expansion in November.
All other daytime parking restrictions remain in effect.
Alternate side parking rules are enforced in Madison from Nov. 15 to March 15, except in the snow emergency zone.
The rules require street parkers to park on the even house-numbered side of the street on even numbered days, between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Most people park on the correct side the night before, so for Tuesday night, vehicles should be on the odd house-numbered side of the street, since Wednesday is Dec. 5.
When a snow emergency is declared, residents in the zone must follow the alternate side parking rule.
Parking fines go up to $60 during a snow emergency, and vehicles can also be towed.
For more information about winter in Madison, including where to find free sand, go online to www.cityofmadison.com/winter.